Blockchain e-sports streaming platform THETA.tv will soon be available on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 smartphones shipping to the U.S.

According to a Medium post published Wednesday, THETA.tv will be included in the Samsung Daily app, which is also being upgraded to bring the TV service to all existing Galaxy S10, S9, Note10 and Note9 devices. That will extend Theta's potential global reach to more than 75 million smartphones and tablets, according to the post.

THETA.tv is supported by the Theta blockchain, which allows users to earn its native TFUEL token while watching or streaming content.

THETA.tv Source: Medium

“Theta has been collaborating with various Samsung groups for the last two years after Samsung NEXT invested in the company in 2017. We’re excited to continue growing our relationship with Samsung by launching THETA.tv powered by our blockchain technology and TFUEL rewards to millions of Samsung mobile users.” said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs.

Samsung Daily is a content discovery platform for news, multimedia, sports, games and more, and comes pre-installed by default on all new Samsung Galaxy and Note devices. Rewards earned on THETA.tv can be spent on favorite streamers and/or content producers within its ecosystem.