Web 3.0 analytics and querying platform The Graph is set to integrate with four major blockchains after going live on the Ethereum blockchain in December 2020.

The middleware application will support queries for Polkadot, Solana, NEAR and Celo on its self-hosted service with a decentralized version in the works, Tegan Kline, formerly of The Graph and now co-founder and business lead at associated firm Edge & Node, told CoinDesk in a phone interview.

The Graph allows ecosystem participants to package queries into custom feeds called “subgraphs” in order to provide curated API data for any blockchain or dapp need. For example, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects Uniswap, Synthetix and Aave each use The Graph for porting Ethereum data to their dapp.

Kline also noted recent growth in subgraphs for nonfungible tokens (NFT) with a 6% increase in collectible-focused data indexes from March 2020 to January 2021.

The project’s self-hosted version for Ethereum saw some 10 billion queries in January 2021 alone, which can be mainly attributed to a resurgence in DeFi asset trading, The Graph said. The ecosystem is backed by the GRT token to facilitate creation of subgraphs, which has itself enjoyed a parabolic rise alongside other DeFi tokens. CoinGecko prices the token at $2.13 at press time.

“The Graph is novel infrastructure that drastically improves the ability to build on the decentralized internet,” Director at The Graph Foundation Eva Beylin said in a statement. “Adding support to these Layer 1 blockchains is an important milestone in the evolution of Web3.”

The Graph – backed by both the newly created Graph Foundation and subgraph-focused business venture Edge & Node, among others – is also eyeing support for “Bitcoin, Cosmos, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, Flow” and others, according to the blog post shared with CoinDesk.