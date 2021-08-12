Investment in blockchain and crypto in the first half of 2021 exceeded the total for each of the previous three years, according to a new report by KPMG.
- The "Pulse of Fintech H1'21" report published Thursday by the "Big Four" accounting firm found that investment activity in blockchain and crypto climbed to $8.7 billion through June 30.
- This figure compares with whole-year totals of $7.2 billion, $5 billion and $4.3 billion for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
- Furthermore, the total was reached from a smaller number of deals, pointing to a greater average value for individual transactions.
- That's a sign of the evolving nature of investors, with more institutional money flowing as awareness and knowledge of the space proliferates.
- KPMG's report singles out the mammoth funding rounds into BlockFi ($350 million), Paxos ($300 million), Blockchain.com ($300 million) and Bitso ($250 million) as examples.
- One of fintech's big winners so far in 2021 has been crypto-focused regulation technology. With greater focus on crypto trading buoyed by soaring values of currencies, there is increased demand for "safe and secure access to investments," according to the report.
Read more: A16z Leads $111M Token Sale for Helium’s HNT
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.