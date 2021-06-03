Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet firm Blockchain.com is moving its U.S. headquarters to Miami from New York, the Miami Herald reported, citing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
- The Luxembourg-based company plans on creating as many as 300 jobs over the next 18 months at its new U.S. headquarters, the report said, citing the company. It wasn't immediately known if any jobs will be lost in New York.
- A city spokesperson told the Herald the company is not receiving financial incentives to move.
- Suarez has made attracting tech companies, particularly crypto concerns, to Miami a signature priority of his administration.
- The announcement comes as the Bitcoin 2021 conference gets underway in the city.
- Separately, the major also disclosed on CNBC he owns bitcoin and ethereum, and that he plans to buy more.
