Blockchain.com has raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the company at $5.2 billion, 73% more than the company was deemed worth only a month ago, according to a published report.
- The investment into the London-headquartered firm was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
- The news comes a month after the raising of $120 million in a round led by Google Ventures. In that round the company was valued at $3 billion.
- The deal is a sign that venture capital firms are once again diving into the crypto space, the report noted.
- Blockchain.com offers wallets, trading and numerous other crypto-related services to its 31 million customers.
- The company claims to have have over 70 million wallets across over 200 different countries.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.