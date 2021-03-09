Update (March 9, 21:19 UTC): According to the Blockchain.com status page, the outage was resolved at 20:07 UTC on Tuesday.
Crypto wallet firm Blockchain.com announced Tuesday it is experiencing an outage that has impacted “a large number of customers.” The company, which recently raised $120 million, is currently investigating the issue.
In a follow-up tweet, Blockchain.com told its customers, “please rest assured your funds are secure.”
As of 13:37 UTC, the outage was still listed on Blockchain.com’s status page.
