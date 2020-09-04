Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging a Florida company, Blockchain Capital Management LLC (BCM), has infringed on its trademark by using a similar name to operate in the financial services sector.  BCM’s founder says the accused firm will soon be dissolved.

  • The San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital was co-founded by crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce and partners Bart Stephens and Bradford Stephens in 2013. The venture capital firm has invested in over 55 tokens and equities
  • Blockchain Capital’s complaint argues the alleged infringement can cause confusion and creates the possibility of the public being deceived.
  • The San Francisco-based firm wants the Florida Secretary of State to either dissolve BCM or force it to remove ‘Blockchain Capital’ from its name. 
  • The suit may be short-lived as BCM founder Fareed Ifthikar told CoinDesk in a LinkedIn message that BCM is largely a dormant company and has no intention of fighting the case.
  • “We have asked our counsel to start the process of dissolution for the aforementioned company and should be completed soon,” said Ifthikar 

Read more about...

TrademarkLawsuitBlockchain Capital
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.