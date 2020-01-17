A firm that's developed tech to resolve disputes arising from blockchain smart contracts has said it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange.

As reported Friday by Alliance News (via London South East), The Proof of Trust aims to float on the LSE's Main Market.

"We at The Proof of Trust are excited at the prospect of a full listing on the main market of the company's shares and we look forward to providing investors with the opportunity to share in this groundbreaking project," said lawyer and Proof of Trust CEO Dean Armstrong.

Targeting the Main Market would seem ambitious for a young firm working with blockchain, as it is generally reserved for larger companies with a proven track record, and sets a higher threshold of requirements for listing. Smaller and newer firms more often attempt to float on the AIM market.

CoinDesk has reached out to the company for more details on the planned listing.

Proof of Trust says on its website that it's built a protocol using distributed consensus to "manage arbitration or dispute resolution for smart contracts."

Its "anti-collusion algorithm" is said to validate the authenticity of data with "trusted and verified experts" before it is recorded on the blockchain and used to execute smart contracts.

In October 2019, the firm partnered with IBM Blockchain, which said the solution may ultimately be deployed across IBM Cloud, Redhat Openshift, Azure and AWS.