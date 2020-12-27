The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is seeking to hire a vice president to help build and execute strategies and “drive demand” for the company’s crypto and crypto-related offerings.
- BlackRock, which has $6.84 trillion assets under management, has posted a job vacancy for a New York-based VP of blockchain to help with the valuation of crypto assets.
- According to the post, the applicant must have at least a year’s experience in the technological foundations of blockchain technology including cryptographic hash functions, distributed network consensus mechanisms, and public-private key cryptography.
- Candidates should be able to “devise and articulate fundamental valuation methodologies for crypto-assets; evaluate game theory and decentralizing governance models associated with blockchain technology,” said the listing.
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently made some bullish comments on bitcoin, stating it has “caught the attention” of many people and that the nascent cryptocurrency asset class can possibly “evolve” into a global market asset.
