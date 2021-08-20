BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, had nearly $400 million invested in bitcoin mining companies at the end of the second quarter, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
- The SEC filings dated June 30 show BlackRock held stakes of 6.71% in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61% in Riot Blockchain, Forbes reported Thursday.
- The total amount invested in the two companies amounts to just under $383 million.
- The investment is spread across a number of BlackRock's mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as its iShares Russell 2000 ETF.
- Earlier this month, fellow asset manager Fidelity Investments also disclosed an investment in Marathon Digital, reflecting the increased interest mainstream financial services companies are taking in the crypto sector.
