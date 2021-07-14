BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday that he is not seeing much demand for digital assets.
- Talking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" before a call to discuss BlackRock's second-quarter earnings, Fink said he has been asked about crypto and bitcoin in the past, but not in the last two weeks.
- “We see very little demand for those [crypto] types of things,” Fink said.
- He had previously said that bitcoin has “caught the attention” of many people and that the cryptocurrency market was still relatively small compared with others.
- "If we could improve financial literacy. If we could help more people focus on not just speculating of markets and the ups and downs but translating that into investing in the long run," Fink said in December, commenting on meme stocks.
- BlackRock said Wednesday it has about $10 trillion of assets under management.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.