Social unrest on the one hand, “Degen Finance” on the other. Strap in for a very weird bull run.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

On this edition of The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap, NLW looks at the strange melange of realities interacting in the new emerging bull market. 

On the one hand, bitcoin has found narrative relevance and technical importance in a world of social unrest and increased state involvement in economies and citizens’ lives.

On the other, insane financial engineering experiments are seeing three-quarters of a billion dollars in value locked up within hours before a bug sees it all go away. 

In the middle, agents of chaos like new bitcoiner (and LINK-holder) Dave Portnoy. 

This is going to get weirder before it gets more normal.

See also: What People Who Aren’t Bullish on Bitcoin Still Like About It

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | The Latest on the Global Economy’s Most Contentious Relationship

Tuesday | Joe Rogan for Fed Chair! Feat. Hugh Hendry

Wednesday | #SupplyGate and the Battle to Frame Crypto’s Next Bull Run

Thursday | Preston Pysh on Why We’ve Entered a Fundamentally New Era of Bitcoin Accumulation

Friday | Fortnite vs. Apple and Google Is the Internet’s First ‘World War’

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsThe Breakdownbull market
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.