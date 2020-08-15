Social unrest on the one hand, “Degen Finance” on the other. Strap in for a very weird bull run.

On this edition of The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap, NLW looks at the strange melange of realities interacting in the new emerging bull market.

On the one hand, bitcoin has found narrative relevance and technical importance in a world of social unrest and increased state involvement in economies and citizens’ lives.

On the other, insane financial engineering experiments are seeing three-quarters of a billion dollars in value locked up within hours before a bug sees it all go away.

In the middle, agents of chaos like new bitcoiner (and LINK-holder) Dave Portnoy.

This is going to get weirder before it gets more normal.

This week on The Breakdown: