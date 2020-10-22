Bitstamp has hired former Gemini Managing Director for Europe Julian Sawyer as its new chief executive and moved founder Nejc Kodrič into a “non-executive role.”
- Sawyer will oversee the company's continued expansion of digital asset services and growth, Bitstamp said Thursday.
- He has previously worked at Gemini, Starling Bank and Bluerock Consulting.
- Kodrič, who founded the Europe-based crypto exchange in 2011, will stay on the board of directors.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.