Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX is looking to rebuild its brand through a new program it hopes will drive user traffic to the platform.

The “BitMEX Partner Programme” aims to connect users with trading tools to “enhance their trading experience” while simultaneously rewarding up to 12 fresh industry partners. The partners, in turn, will steer user activity to the platform, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk on Wednesday.

In order to achieve its goal, BitMEX said it will be working with other companies to build technical integrations into the exchange, including providing access to the platform’s API, white-glove service and internal resources. In return, the partner companies are to receive a split of the commission pot paid by end users. Rebates for trading integrations will also be rewarded to the partner companies.

Those companies include Hash CIB, Coinigy, CryptoSquawk, Drakdoo, Kaiko, Tardis, Paxos, 3Commas, CryptoStruct, NapBots, Stacked and WunderBit. These are to be broken into separate tiers, with each offering different rewards depending on their type of activity involvement according to the program’s webpage.

BitMEX’s program touches on several areas including trading software, algorithmic bot platforms, order and execution management system providers, brokers and data providers, among others.

Automated trading platform 3Commas and market data provider Tardis will offer privileges and promotions to BitMEX users over the coming days, according to the release.

The move comes as the platform seeks to redefine its image after a dramatic saga with the platform’s co-founders. The exchange recently hired a new CEO and has pivoted towards other trading products outside of derivatives after its founder and early executives were accused of violating U.S. laws.