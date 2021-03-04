100x, the owner of the BitMEX cryptocurrency trading platform, has hired auditing veteran Stephan Lutz as its new chief financial officer.
- According to an announcement Thursday, Lutz will join the group in May to take charge of financial growth, business expansion and profitability.
- The new hire brings to the firm nearly a decade of experience as partner at auditing and consultancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as well as time advising financial corporations at PwC Europe and PWC Germany before that.
- "[Lutz] joins at precisely the right time for us in our evolution as a company as we enhance the BitMEX platform and look to expand our capabilities further in 2021,” said 100x Group CEO Alex Höptner.
- The addition is the latest in the aftermath of recent legal troubles for the firm and follows the hiring of 100x's first chief compliance officer.
- In October 2020, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and federal prosecutors charged BitMEX with facilitating unregistered trading and other violations.
- As reported by CoinDesk Wednesday, BitMEX founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes, who is currently in Singapore, could surrender to U.S. authorities next month.
