Leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX has launched a mobile trading app in 140 countries, the exchange told CoinDesk.
- Announced Tuesday morning, the product launch comes two weeks after BitMEX’s first-ever identity verification requirement was announced earlier in August.
- Built completely in-house, the mobile trading product closely matches the desktop experience and is already up and running.
- Analytics show some accounts are already trading exclusively on the app, according to Ben Radclyffe, commercial director for the exchange’s parent organization, 100x Group.
- The legendary “trollbox” chat widget is not included in the current version of the mobile app, however, according to Radclyffe.
- He assured CoinDesk that its inclusion is planned for future updates.
- BitMEX is the largest bitcoin derivatives exchange by open interest, according to Skew, with $1.01 billion in open contracts at last check.
