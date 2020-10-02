Crypto legal experts join to discuss the U.S. government’s case against BitMEX and its implications for the broader ecosystem.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.co.

Today on the Brief:

Market reaction to Pres.Trump contracting COVID-19

Subpar September jobs report

Decentralized exchanges have third straight 100%+ growth month

Our main discussion explores the ramifications of the recent BitMEX charges.

Yesterday, BitMEX was targeted with both civil and criminal complaints, with the CTO being arrested for violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

In this conversation, NLW talks to crypto legal experts Stephen Palley and Preston Byrne to discuss:

The specifics of the charges

How long this investigation has been in the works

Whether there was anything surprising to legal experts

Why the criminal complaints represent an escalation of enforcement

Whether there are implications for other industry areas, particularly decentralized finance