Crypto legal experts join to discuss the U.S. government’s case against BitMEX and its implications for the broader ecosystem.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.co.
Today on the Brief:
- Market reaction to Pres.Trump contracting COVID-19
- Subpar September jobs report
- Decentralized exchanges have third straight 100%+ growth month
Our main discussion explores the ramifications of the recent BitMEX charges.
Yesterday, BitMEX was targeted with both civil and criminal complaints, with the CTO being arrested for violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.
In this conversation, NLW talks to crypto legal experts Stephen Palley and Preston Byrne to discuss:
- The specifics of the charges
- How long this investigation has been in the works
- Whether there was anything surprising to legal experts
- Why the criminal complaints represent an escalation of enforcement
- Whether there are implications for other industry areas, particularly decentralized finance
Find our guests online:
Stephen Palley: @stephendpalley
Preston Byrne: @prestonjbyrne
Anderson Kill: andersonkill.com
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.