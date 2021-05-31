Calvin Kim, a developer who works on improving Bitcoin’s scalability, is to receive $150,000 in funding to support his work.
- Announced in a blog post on Monday, cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX said it will extend Kim's funding until June 2022 with a grant for $100,000. He previously received $30,000 in August 2020, the exchange said.
- BitMEX said it has also collaborated with the Human Rights Foundation, which is also now funding Kim to the tune of $50,000 in bitcoin.
- South Korea-based Kim primarily works on the Utreexo project, which has developed a way to store all of Bitcoin's unspent transaction outputs (the record of who owns which bitcoin) in less than 1 kilobyte instead of in gigabytes.
- "We are delighted to extend our financial support for Calvin for another year," said BitMEX CEO Alex Höptner. "In particular we are pleased to support a Korean developer such as Calvin, as ensuring the geographic diversity of Bitcoin development is an important factor to consider."
- The exchange has provided grants to a number of other Bitcoin developers, including Michael Ford, Jeremy Rubin and Gleb Naumenko.
