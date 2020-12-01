100x Group, the holding group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the embattled BitMEX cryptocurrency derivatives platform, named Alexander Hoptner as the CEO.
- Announced Tuesday, Hoptner will become head of the Seychelles-registered holding group, effective January 2021.
- Hoptner is the former CEO of the German stock exchange Borse Stuttgart GmbH and more recently liquidity provider Euwax AG, which he has led since 2018.
- The reshuffle from the group's prior CEO, Arthur Hayes, to Hoptner comes at a time when 100x's original founders have been embroiled in a civil lawsuit over allegations of facilitating unregistered trading and other violations.
