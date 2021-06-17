Crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX has hired former JPMorgan Executive Director Marc Robinson as its head of custody.
- Robinson arrives with 20 years' experience in traditional financial services. Much of this experience was in Japan, most recently for SBI Holdings, an announcement Thursday said.
- He served as JPMorgan's executive director of high-frequency trading product for the Asia market from 2012 to 2014.
- Robinson also held front-office roles in electronic trading at Lehman Brothers and Nomura.
- BitMEX said the appointment forms part of the firm's "beyond derivatives" strategy in which it aims to expand into areas of crypto such as brokerage, custody and spot trading.
Disclosure
