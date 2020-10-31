The top officers of HDR, the parent company of crypto trading platform BitMEX, which has been charged with facilitating unregistered trading and other violations, systematically looted $440,308,400 from HDR accounts, a civil lawsuit claims. HDR denied the original charges at the time they were brought.
- The suit, filed on behalf of plaintiffs BMA LLC, Yaroslav Kolchin and Vitaly Dubinin, seeks an order of attachment against HDR assets, while claims against HDR are being litigated.
- "While being keenly aware of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) and Department of Justice (“DOJ”) investigations and imminently forthcoming civil and criminal charges, and while preparing to go on a lam from the U.S. authorities, Defendants Hayes, Delo and Reed looted about $440,308,400 of proceeds of various nefarious activities that took place on the BitMEX platform from Defendant HDR accounts," the suit alleges.
- The suit claims the alleged looting occured to reduce the amount of assets that could be seized by authorities when charges were brought.
- An attached exhibit did not specify how the funds were seized, but alleged that the executives began diverting BitMEX's profits after becoming aware of possible charges in 2019.
- On Oct. 1, U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice both announced charges against BitMEX, one of the biggest crypto derivatives trading platforms, and its senior executives.
- Officials from BitMEX were not immediately available for comment.
- At the time of the original charges, an external spokesperson for HDR denied the allegations, saying “We strongly disagree with the U.S. government’s heavy-handed decision to bring these charges, and intend to defend the allegations vigorously,” the statement said. “From our early days as a start-up, we have always sought to comply with applicable U.S. laws, as those laws were understood at the time and based on available guidance.”
UPDATE: 21:55 UTC. Adds HDR’s denial of the initial charges. Read also: BitMEX Exchange Hires First Compliance Chief After US Charges
