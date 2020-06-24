New York’s BitLicense debuted in 2015 to mixed reviews. Many found the regulation to be too cumbersome and felt that crypto startups were being subjected to more onerous regulations than regular financial institutions. Others defended it on the grounds that it was necessary to protect consumers and help the crypto industry mature.
In action, the BitLicense was quick to change the landscape of New York’s crypto world. While the NYDFS received 22 applications in its first round, 15 companies also ceased operations in the state after the regulation was implemented. Five years later, only 25 entities carry the NYDFS stamp of approval.
CoinDesk has been following the journey of New York’s crypto regulation since the state began considering it seven years ago. What follows is a detailed timeline of events surrounding the infamous regulation, from the first signs of New York’s desire to regulate virtual currencies to the latest developments and license recipients.
2013
- Nov. 14, 2013: New York State considers issuing BitLicenses to bitcoin businesses and plans to hold public hearings on virtual currency regulations in New York City. (link)
2014
- March 11, 2014: New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issues public order that it will begin considering proposals for regulating virtual currency exchanges. (See also: NYDFS)
- July 17, 2014: NYDFS releases list of proposed rules and regulations for New York-based bitcoin businesses. (link) (See also: NYDFS)
May 2015
June 2015
August 2015
- Aug. 13, 2015: NYDFS reveals it received 22 license applications in its initial round. (link)
September 2015
October 2015
- Oct. 1, 2015: Gemini Trust company receives a trust charter from NYDFS (link) (See also: NYDFS) (NYDFS)
- Oct. 16, 2015: Theo Chino files a lawsuit against the NYDFS in the New York State Supreme Court. (link)
- Oct. 28, 2015: The Wall Street Journal reports acting NYDFS Superintendent Anthony Albanese will resign over tensions with the governor's office. (link)
March 2016
- March 16, 2016: Up to 21 bitcoin startups await formal NYDFS confirmation as processing drags on. (link)
June 2016
November 2016
- Nov. 2, 2016: Theo Chino continues his fight against New York’s regulation around bitcoin, announcing plans to help the city’s bodegas accept the cryptocurrency. (link)
January 2017
June 2017
- June 20, 2017: NYDFS starts inspecting the operations of bitcoin startups serving customers in the state. (link)
November 2017
February 2018
- Feb. 7, 2018: NYDFS pushes crypto firms to strengthen fraud controls. (link)
- Feb. 21, 2018: New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim proposes a bill to replace the BitLicense regulation. (link)
- Feb. 23, 2018: New York senators hold a roundtable to revisit BitLicense and later announce an upcoming bill to reform the licensing framework. (link)
March 2018
- March 13, 2018: Digital payments company Square applies for a BitLicense. (link)
April 2018
- April 12, 2018: NYDFS Superintendent Maria Vullo defends the BitLicense at the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. (link)
May 2018
June 2018
July 2018
September 2018
October 2018
November 2018
January 2019
March 2019
April 2019
- April 9, 2019: Europe-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp receives the 19th BitLicense, allowing it to expand operations to the U.S. (link) (See also: NYDFS)
- April 10, 2019: Seattle-based crypto exchange Bittrex’s application for a license is rejected by NYDFS. The regulator cites the exchange’s insufficient anti-money laundering measures as one of the reasons. (link) (See Also: NYDFS)
See also: NYDFS: Why We Rejected Bittrex’s Application for a BitLicense
June 2019
- June 21, 2019: The New York Senate confirms acting NYDFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell to the role. (link)
July 2019
September 2019
October 2019
- Oct. 22, 2019: NYDFS says it will be reviewing the BitLicense framework. (link) (See also: NYDFS)
- Oct. 24, 2019: NYDFS announces it will be hiring a new Deputy Superintendent for Virtual Currency to create and maintain compliance measures. (link)
- Oct. 25, 2019: NYDFS extends the deadline for Bittrex customers in New York to withdraw funds after the firm was denied a BitLicense. (link)
November 2019
December 2019
May 2020
June 2020
- June 24, 2020: NYDFS announces it is finalizing its proposed guidance from December, streamlining the coin listing process for licensed exchanges. The regulator is also releasing new guidance and documentation to assist applicants; letting applicants receive conditional BitLicenses if they partner with already-licensed entities; and signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the State University of New York, allowing crypto startups to visit any of the university’s 64 campuses to seek assistance. (link)