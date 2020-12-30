Bitcoin custodian firm BitGo agreed to pay $93,830 in a settlement pact with the U.S. Treasury over 183 “apparent violations” of multiple sanctions programs.
- Because of deficiencies related to the company's compliance procedures, BitGo failed to prevent persons in the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria from using its non-custodial wallet service, the Treasury said in announcing the settlement.
- The maximum civil monetary penalty was $53,051,675, the department said.
- Last week, it was reported that talks regarding a possible acquisition of BitGo by PayPal fell through.
