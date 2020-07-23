BitGo has added custodial and staking services for the Tezos blockchain’s native token, XTZ.
- Investors who store their XTZ with BitGo will earn an annual staking return of around 6% across BitGo’s hot and cold wallets, the custodial firm told CoinDesk on Thursday.
- Cryptos native to proof-of-stake consensus blockchains generate returns for their holders as a reward for them lending their personal computing power (or that of a delegated validator, such as BitGo Trust) toward securing the network.
- Upon entering the staking space in October 2019, BitGo added support for proof-of-stake tokens DASH and ALGO. XTZ’s market cap of around $2.4 billion at press time dwarfs those tokens.
- BitGo intends to add custodial support for Tezos blockchain-based tokens in the coming months, the firm said.
