Cipher Mining Technologies, a newly formed U.S.-based bitcoin mining operation formed from bitcoin mining hardware giant Bitfury and Good Works Acquisition (Nasdaq: GWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, said they’ve agreed to merge.
- The combined company has an enterprise value of $2 billion, according to the release.
- The fully committed PIPE investment is secured with anchor investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley).
- Cipher is expected to receive $595 million in gross cash proceeds from a combination of cash from a $425 million fully committed stock PIPE, including a $50 million investment in-kind from Bitfury, and $170 million in cash held in Good Works’ trust account from its initial public offering in October 2020.
- Both companies said the newly formed operation is expected to have a mining capacity of 745MW by the end of 2025 and energy costs of approximately 2.7c/kWh.
