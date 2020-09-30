BitFlyer Europe is giving its European bitcoin traders direct access to the Tokyo-based parent exchange’s Japanese liquidity.
- Announced Wednesday, the cross-border initiative opens Japan's high-volume bitcoin markets to European traders courting the bitcoin/Japanese yen trading pair.
- BitFlyer said in a press statement the new approach eases those traders' access to liquidity by doing away with multiple account requirements.
- In the long term, bitFlyer said it plans to unlock cross-border trading pairs across its three active regions: Europe, Japan and the U.S.
