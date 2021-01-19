Bitfinex expects to finish turning documents over to the Office of the New York Attorney General (NYAG) in the coming weeks, a procedural hurdle that would move the state prosecutor’s investigation of the alleged $850 million Tether cover-up one step closer to conclusion

Charles Michael, the Steptoe lawyer representing defendant Bitfinex, told the court Tuesday that parent company iFinex has “produced a substantial volume [of] material” for the NYAG already. He said the next update will come in 30 days.

The documents could shed light into the financial goings-on of tight-lipped iFinex. New York state prosecutors alleged in April 2019 that Bitfinex papered over an $850 million loss by padding its books with a massive Tether loan. iFinex has battled those charges in front of the state Supreme Court.

The NYAG has been fighting for those documents since mid-2019. Then, Justice Joel Cohen ordered iFinex to continue handing over documents about the alleged cover-up, only to be reversed one month later by an appellate judge, at least until a full appeals court hearing could conclude. The companies were later required to continue turning over documents by the full appeals court.