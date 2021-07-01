Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex said it halted trading on Thursday, citing issues with “platform reduced performances.”
- The Hong Kong-based exchange tweeted at 10:17 UTC Thursday (6:17 a.m. ET) that it was temporarily halting trading while it investigated issues on its platform.
- In a subsequent tweet, Bitfinex said it had identified the cause and was working to restore trading. All funds are safe, it said.
- Bitfinex suffered a similar problem last August, when reduced performance of the platform was also cited as the reason.
UPDATE (JULY 1 11:44 UTC) Adds Bitfinex identifies cause, says funds are safe.
