Nasdaq-listed mining firm Bitfarms’ said its bitcoin generation rate climbed 47.5% in July, producing a total of 391 BTC, its best month to date.
- Bitfarms' monthly bitcoin production has almost doubled since the start of the year, averaging around 13 BTC per day, according to a statement Thursday.
- Fortune estimates that Bitfarms scored $14 million in profit in July, 80% more than in February, its lowest-output month of 2021.
- The Canadian company has deposited 96% of the mined bitcoins, worth $69 million at July 31 prices, into custody, it said. The company expects to keep adding bitcoin to its balance sheet as output increases, said Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms founder and CEO.
- Bitfarms now accounts for 1.5% of the global bitcoin hashrate and is North America's largest publicly traded miner, it said.
- The firm uses more than 99% hydroelectricity, it said.
- Bitfarms shares rose 15% to close at $5.13.
