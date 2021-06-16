BitDAO raised $230 million to invest in crypto projects through a private token sale. The fundraising round was led by Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Dragonfly Capital, the company said in a statement. Other participants included Alan Howard, Jump Capital and Spartan Group.

Bybit, the Asian cryptocurrency exchange, pledged a share of futures contracts trading volume that could amount to more than $1 billion a year at the January-May 2021 run rate.

BitDAO token holders get to vote on which projects to invest in. Investment will take place through token swaps, with BitDAO dispersing ether and USDT in exchange for tokens issued by the project. The company plans to allocate significant financial and talent resources to drive the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi).

“We believe BitDAO is going to be one of the most exciting projects in DeFi,” Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi said in an email to CoinDesk.