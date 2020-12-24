Bitcoin holders will now be able to sell their bitcoin from 16,000 Cashzone automated teller machines (ATMs) across the U.K., under an agreement reached with London-based cryptocurrency company BitcoinPoint.
- Under terms of the agreement, after registering, Cashzone users will be able to enter an amount to be withdrawn on the BitcoinPoint website and scan a QR code. Users would then get an SMS message with a pin code to be entered at a Coinzone ATM.
- BitcoinPoint CEO Benoit Marzouk said there is a demand for the ATMs as registering on a cryptocurrency exchange can be complex for non-tech savvy people, adding that the scarce availability of bitcoin ATMs made the accessibility of bitcoin problematic.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.