Indian police have seized bitcoin worth around 90 million rupees ($1.2 million) from a Bengaluru, Karnataka-based hacker who managed to breach governmental and other websites.
- Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil confirmed the bitcoin was seized from a hacker with the surname Srikrishna who used the alias "Shreeki," according to India Today.
- Indian authorities arrested Srikrishna on Nov. 18 for the alleged hacking of government portals, three bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites, using malware in four of the attacks.
- Srikrishna confessed to hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government as far back as 2019, said the report citing the ANI news agency.
- Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, is the center of India's IT industry.
