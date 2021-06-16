Bitcoin (BTC) has traded sideways over the past two days as buyers face resistance at $40,000. Slowing momentum on intraday charts suggests an initial pullback toward $38,000, although stronger support is seen at $34,000.
Bitcoin was trading at around $39,200 at press time and is up about 7% over the past seven days.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered a series of lower highs over the past few days. That reflects slowing momentum behind the latest price jump.
- For now, the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart is sloping upward, which indicates an improving short-term trend. Buyers will need to defend support above $34,000 in order to maintain a period of stabilization after May’s sell-off.
- Further upside appears to be limited as intraday charts shake off overbought conditions. The daily chart is still in recovery mode with minor signs of downside exhaustion.
