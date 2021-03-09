Bitcoin found support around the key psychological threshold of $50,000 and was changing hands above $53,000 at press time.
The largest cryptocurrency by market cap remains in an uptrend, defined by its 50-day volume-weighted moving average.
- A successful break above $54,000 should open the door to the next resistance near February's all-time high of roughly $58,000.
- Bitcoin's uptrend remains intact with prices remaining above the gradually ascending 50-day volume-weighted moving average. Rising price floors indicate strong buying interest.
- High trading volume during the February selloff is a sign of capitulation as buyers stepped in to defend support around the psychologically important $50,000 price level.
- The February sell-off looks similar to the January sell-off, although lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI) indicate slowing upside momentum.
- The RSI index bounced from neutral territory (a reading around 50), which supported price recoveries from January and February lows.
