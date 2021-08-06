The price of bitcoin rose above $43,000 for the first time since May.

As of press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at around $42,901, up 4.9% over the past 24 hours.

The latest rally took bitcoin’s year-to-date return to 48%, far exceeding the Standard & Poor’s 18% gain.

Cryptocurrency traders and analyst say a risk-taking mood has returned to digital-asset markets after a bear market that saw prices fall below $30,000 from an all-time high in April near $65,000.