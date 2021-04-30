Bitcoin (BTC) has fully recovered from Thursday’s price drop of almost 5%.
The cryptocurrency was trading around $54,000 at the time of writing after holding support at around $52,000. The short-term trend is improving, although there is strong resistance around $56,000 and $58,000 that could limit upside into the weekend.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is not yet overbought, which could keep buyers active short-term.
- Bitcoin will need to show a decisive break above $56,000 to continue the long-term uptrend. So far, oversold signals from the April 25 low of around $47,000 wasn't enough to push BTC above the 50-day moving average.
- BTC is down about 7% month-to-date and is on track for its first monthly loss this year, also its worst month since September.
