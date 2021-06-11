Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a consolidation phase after a volatile May. A nearly 13% rise on Wednesday was short-lived as buyers took profits. There is strong resistance near $40,000 despite oversold readings on the daily chart.
Bitcoin registered a series of lower price highs over the past two weeks, although buyers have defended support at around $34,000 and $30,000.
The cryptocurrency was trading at about $37,500 at press time.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is improving from an initial oversold reading on May 19, which suggests the downtrend from May is stabilizing.
- However, there is strong overhead resistance, which could limit price rallies beyond $40,000.
- The weekly chart is not yet oversold, although there are initial signs of downside exhaustion. That means buyers and sellers are at a stalemate until a decisive break above $40,000 or below $30,000 is confirmed.
- The longer-term trend is weakening following extreme overbought signals in March. For now, upside remains limited into the weekend given the intermediate-term downtrend.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.