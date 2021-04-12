Over the weekend, bitcoin (BTC) tested resistance around $61,000 twice before sellers gained control. Bitcoin’s struggle near its all-time high has been a consistent theme since February as the uptrend consolidates. Initial support is around $58,000 on the four-hour chart.
- BTC held support around $50,000 on March 25 after retracing nearly 50% of its rally from the Feb. 28 price low.
- Since then, BTC’s near 19% rally has stabilized, breaking above a series of lower price highs from April 1 and holding support from the 200-period moving average.
- The cryptocurrency is now overbought, defined by its relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart.
- Previous overbought signals have preceded 5%-10% declines over the past month and have all occurred near $58,000-$60,000 resistance areas.
- A decisive break above $60,000 is needed to reignite the broader uptrend. For now, short-term buyers remain active at higher support levels since February.
