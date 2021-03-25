The near 10% sell-off in bitcoin (BTC) during Asian hours has stabilized around $52,000. Bitcoin is now oversold on the four-hour chart, which could support a slight recovery towards $56,000.
- The last oversold reading on the relative strength index (RSI) resulted in a near 7% rise in BTC on March 22. However, the move was short-lived as sellers were active around the $56,000 resistance level.
- Bitcoin is now roughly 10% below its break of trend support on the four-hour chart and has erased about 50% of its rally from the Feb. 28 price low.
- For now, bitcoin continues to hold long-term trend support above $50,000, with lower support around $42,000.
