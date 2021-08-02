Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are taking profits after a rally toward $42,000 over the weekend. The cryptocurrency appears overbought and could find support around $34,000, which is the midpoint of a two-month range.
The intermediate-term uptrend is improving after a near 30% rally from the July 20 low around $29,000. Buyers could remain active at lower support levels given the loss of downside momentum over the past month.
Bitcoin was trading around $39,500 at press time and is down 4% over the past 24 hours.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered a series of lower highs, which suggests the short-term uptrend is weakening.
- The RSI is not yet oversold and could encourage further profit taking towards initial support around $34,000.
- Bitcoin returned below the 100-day moving average after overbought signals appeared for the first time since April, which preceded a sell-off.
- The weekly chart is holding support and could signal a return of positive momentum this month.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.