Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are taking profits after a rally toward $42,000 over the weekend. The cryptocurrency appears overbought and could find support around $34,000, which is the midpoint of a two-month range.

The intermediate-term uptrend is improving after a near 30% rally from the July 20 low around $29,000. Buyers could remain active at lower support levels given the loss of downside momentum over the past month.

Bitcoin was trading around $39,500 at press time and is down 4% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView