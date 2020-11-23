When demand from these two sources alone exceeds the entire supply of newly minted bitcoins, expect serious supply pressure to follow.

AstraZeneca and University of Oxford release third positive COVID-19 vaccine trial data

Trump administration ratchets up pressure on China

Another DCEP lottery trial coming

Our main discussion: a narrative shift, growing attention and a bitcoin shortage.

What happens when demand exceeds supply and supply is being gobbled up aggressively by new market actors? That’s the question posed by Pantera’s recent investor letter and today’s Breakdown episode.

NLW also looks at: