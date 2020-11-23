When demand from these two sources alone exceeds the entire supply of newly minted bitcoins, expect serious supply pressure to follow.
Today on the Brief:
- AstraZeneca and University of Oxford release third positive COVID-19 vaccine trial data
- Trump administration ratchets up pressure on China
- Another DCEP lottery trial coming
Our main discussion: a narrative shift, growing attention and a bitcoin shortage.
What happens when demand exceeds supply and supply is being gobbled up aggressively by new market actors? That’s the question posed by Pantera’s recent investor letter and today’s Breakdown episode.
NLW also looks at:
- The reappearance of bitcoin in mainstream media, like today’s Wall Street Journal
- The rise of celebrities coming out as HODLers
- BlackRock’s CIO suggests bitcoin could replace gold for many
