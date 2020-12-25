“O, come all ye HODLers…” “Bitcoin we have seen on high…” Regardless of what song one wants to ruin, there’s no denying bitcoin has been the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season, cutting through $24,500 on Christmas Day and setting another all-time high.
- The price of the leading cryptocurrency, set a new all-time mark of $24,667.63, before falling back to $24,442.24, up 5.92% on the day.
- The record price comes a week to the day bitcoin set the prior record of $24,122.67.
- With the latest price increase, bitcoin's year-to-date percentage gains have grown to over 240%.
“So have yourself a merry little Bitmas…” Sorry, couldn’t resist one more. Happy holidays everyone!
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.