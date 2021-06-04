Bitcoin retreated to the sub-$37,000 region, having failed to keep gains above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) early Friday.
- The cryptocurrency was priced near $36,800 at press time – down 6% on the day. The 20-day SMA was seen at $38,400.
- The four-hour chart shows the cryptocurrency has dived below the uptrend line rising from lows near $33,000, while the relative strength index (RSI) has dipped into a bearish territory below 50.
- That shows scope for a deeper decline, which will likely materialize if the U.S. nonfarm payrolls figure due at 12:30 UTC blows past expectations. A substantially higher than expected number could boost the probability of an early scaling back of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.
- The data is expected to show the economy added 664,000 jobs in May, far above 266,000 initially reported for April, according to FXStreet.
- Likewise, bitcoin may see a recovery if the figure disappoints by a wide margin. That said, the outlook will remain bearish while prices are held under the 200-day SMA at $41,576.
