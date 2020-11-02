Bitcoin’s bulls are taking a breather after a double-digit price gain in October.

  • The leading cryptocurrency by market value is trading near $13,500 at press time, representing a roughly 2% decline on the day, according to CoinDesk's Bitcoin Price Index.
  • The minor decline comes after last month's 28% rally, the biggest single-month gain since April.
  • On Saturday, bitcoin had surged to a 33-month high of $14,093 but quickly fell back.
  • Some analysts think a bigger pullback may be seen in the short-term.
  • "If we consider overbought daily technicals plus failure to beat the 2019 high resistance and a risk-off backdrop, it is perfectly reasonable to anticipate the possibility for a healthy decline ahead," Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, told CoinDesk.
Source: TradingView
  • Bitcoin's failure to establish a foothold above the June 2019 high of $13,880 has validated the short-term bull fatigue signaled by the 14-day relative strength index (above left).
  • As such, some technical traders may feel tempted to take profits, forcing prices lower.
  • "There might be small corrections, as some market participants, who bought at lower prices, may exit the market," Ashish Singhal, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch, said.
  • Further, continued coronavirus-induced weakness in stock markets could trigger a global demand for cash, as seen in March, aggravating the technical pullback.
  • Another source of risk for bitcoin is the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, according to Singhal.
  • Many fear that the results of the election will not be immediately clear, resulting in a period of uncertainty for the markets.
  • All these factors considered, the possibility of bitcoin revisiting the former hurdle-turned-support of $12,500 cannot be ruled out.
  • "Unless the market can establish above $14,000, there is a risk that rally stalls here in favor of a healthy retreat," Kruger said.
  • While a pullback could be seen, analysts don't foresee a price crash, as the cryptocurrency currently has a strong bid from institutions, trader and analyst Nick Cote told CoinDesk last week.
  • Disclosure: The author holds small positions in bitcoin and litecoin.

