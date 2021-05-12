Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break above resistance around $58,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading around $56,200 at the time of writing. Buyers could return around the $55,000 support level which held during the weekend sell-off.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Tuesday. The RSI is not yet oversold which could keep sellers active towards lower support levels.
- Bitcoin is now below the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart as the short-term trend weakens.
- Stronger support is around $53,000, which has limited price declines over the past two weeks.
- Long-term momentum is deteriorating as buyers continue to take profit on rallies.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.