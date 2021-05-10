Buyers continued to take profit around $59,000 after a near 5% rise in bitcoin (BTC) on Sunday. The cryptocurrency is currently at support, trading around $57,800 at the time of writing. Stronger support is seen around the $56,000 level.
- Bitcoin is trading near the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart, which suggests profit taking could stabilize during the day.
- However, if BTC breaks below $57,000, buyers will likely wait to enter around lower support at $56,000.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is not yet oversold, which means price could face further downside after failing to hold above $59,000 over the weekend.
- Bitcoin has retraced about 23% of the recovery from the May 4 low around $53,000. The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate within a broader uptrend.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.