Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gave up some of its gains after rising nearly 20% after the shakeout low of close to $29,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is holding support above $32,000, although initial resistance is seen around $36,000.
Bitcoin is down about 12% over the past seven days and was trading around $33,000 at press time.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Wednesday, which preceded some profit taking around $34,700.
- Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend as price settles above the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the hourly chart.
- Buyers should remain active given the bullish divergence on the daily RSI, although upside appears limited with resistance between $36,000 and $40,000.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.