Bitcoin is struggling to extend its two-day winning trend and remains coiled in a narrowing price range. The cryptocurrency is currently trading 2% lower on the day near $36,600, having faced rejection around $37,900 during the Asian hours.

The cryptocurrency dropped 35% in May, registering one of its biggest monthly drops on record. Prices are still up 25% on a year-to-date basis.

  • Bitcoin's recent price congestion between $30,000 and $40,000 has taken the shape of a symmetrical triangle.
  • The daily chart MACD histogram has crossed above zero, signaling scope for a triangle breakout.
  • Bounce, if any, is likely to be short-lived, as the weekly chart MACD remains biased bearish below zero.
  • "Intermediate-term momentum is to the downside, so we assume the rebound will be short-lived, giving way to another lower high within the corrective phase," Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, said in a weekly research note published on Monday.
  • The immediate resistance comes at $38,900 (upper end of the triangle), followed by the 200-day simple moving average at $41,252.
  • The lower end of the triangle may offer support ahead of the psychological level of $30,000.
Bitcoin's daily chart
Source: TradingView

Also read: Bitcoin’s Long-Term Put Options See Sustained Demand as Price Consolidates

Read more about...

BitcoinTechnical Analysis
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.