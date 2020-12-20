A reading of Jeffrey Snider’s latest essay and Caitlin Long’s companion tweet thread. 

On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW starts with the latest essay by Jeffrey Snider, “A Nonsensical Jumble of Misused Words Requires Discussion” and then with Caitlin Long’s followup thread, putting the discussion of rehypothecation in the bitcoin context.

