Bitcoin (BTC) sellers remain active from the April 14 all-time high just below $65,000. The largest cryptocurrency was trading around $60,300 at press time as it re-tests support around the 200-period moving average on the four-hour chart.  

  • The April 13 breakout above $61,000 provides an initial support zone for BTC, which could stabilize the current sell-off.
  • BTC is roughly 7% lower from its all-time high, similar to the April 1 pullback that was limited to the 200-period moving average on the four-hour chart.
  • The relative strength index (RSI) is approaching oversold territory on the four-hour chart, which typically precedes buying strength.
  • BTC must hold above $60,000 to confirm the breakout, which could override slowing momentum on longer term charts. For now, buyers continue to take profit on rallies.
Four-hour BTC chart shows support zone and RSI.
Source: TradingView

Read more about...

Bitcoin PriceMarketsTechnical AnalysisCryptocurrencies
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.